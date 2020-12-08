Stones thrown at DC’s vehicle

Shopian: The official vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Shopian was pelted with stones in Meminder area on Monday afternoon when the official was returning from Kapran where DDC polls were being held.
According to officials, some unknown persons threw stones on the vehicle between Meminder and Nadwav villages, some two kilometers from district headquarters of Shopian.
The Deputy Commissioner’s driver said that many stones hit the vehicle and cased minor damage to the Bolero bulletproof vehicle. He said that one window, beside which the deputy commissioner was sitting, was also damaged.
Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin confirmed the incident to Kashmir Reader. “Thank God there was no injury, though the vehicle has sustained minor damages,” he said.
Shopian: The official vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Shopian was pelted with stones in Meminder area on Monday afternoon when the official was returning from Kapran where DDC polls were being held.