Srinagar youth injured in Pampore mishap

PAMPORE: A youth from Srinagar was on Tuesday seriously injured in a road accident at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
According to a SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad, a pedestrian identified as Tauseef Ahmad Nath son of Abdul Samad Nath, resident of Chattabal area of Srinagar, was injured after hit by Dumper vehicle near Kadlabal Chowk in Pampore.
The injured was shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore for treatment where doctors referred him to Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.
Nath has fracture in leg, a doctor at SDH Pampore told Kashmir Reader. Pampore Police has registered a case in this regard.
