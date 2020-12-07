Spell of snow and rain likely to start today

Srinagar: As temperatures dip, Srinagar meteorological centre on Snday predicted snow and rains from today in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Director MeT Sonam Lotus said that they were expecting light to moderate snowfall and rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from December 7 till 9. The main activity of the wet spell will be on Tuesday, he said.
“We expect snowfall to commence by Monday afternoon from northwest Kashmir, Peer Panjal, Gulmarg, Sonmarg Zojila Drass axis which will gradually affect whole Kashmir,” Lotus said.
According to him, heavy snowfall will occur in upper reaches including Gulmarg, Zojila, Gurez on Tuesday.
Lotus, however, said the hilly areas of Jammu and parts of Ladakh especially Kargil, Zanskar and higher reaches of Leh district will receive snowfall on December 8.
He said light to moderate snow and rain is expected at most places of plains in Jammu and Kashmir whereas moderate snowfall is expected at scattered places of Ladakh mainly Kargil district.
Meanwhile, as per the traffic advisory, subject to fair weather conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (passengers) will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Monday.
“No vehicles will be allowed from the opposite site except oil tankers and fresh perishable carriers,” it said.