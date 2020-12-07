Dist admin cracks down on crude water boilers, cooking heaters in Bandipora

Srinagar: District administration Bandipora on Monday banned the use of crude water boilers and cooking heaters in the district in view of an “unbearable load” on the electricity transmission lines caused by the devices.
An order issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad directed constitution of teams to conduct regular inspections of residential and commercial places in their respective jurisdictions and markets in this regard.
The teams have been asked to furnish details of market checking exercise on regular basis.
As per the order the use of crude water boilers and heating devices cause “unbearable load on power transmission/ distribution system resulting in unscheduled power cuts and damages to electric transformers”.
Pertinently, the government has already banned import or use of nichrome coils used in crude water boilers and cooking heaters in view of load shedding during winters.
