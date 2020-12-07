BJP asks militants to leave guns, pick up pen as Modi govt will take development to new heights

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday asked militants to leave guns and pick up a pen as the Narendra Modi government is committed to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development.

However, he warned those who did not shun the path of violence to get prepared to be wiped “all-out”.

“JK is the crown of India and our government is sincere to take the development in the region to the top as well. We will ensure electricity, water and better roads and no load shedding and darkness which is the hallmark of Congress and Gupkar gang,” Hussain, who is the BJP national spokesperson, told reporters here.

The former Union minister, who has been camping in the Kashmir valley for the last 15 days in connection with the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections, reached Jammu on Sunday morning. He is expected to campaign for the party candidates in different areas, including Doda, for the next three days before returning to the valley.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a pen in the hands of the local youth Leave the gun and pick up the pen as anyone indulging in terrorism will face (operation) all out,” he said, lauding security agencies for busting a plan of terrorists to carry out a major strike in the country.

He said the Modi government is fighting against militancy and those indulging in dividing the people.

Describing as “encouraging” the response of the people to the party’s campaign in the valley, Hussain said he held a “public meeting in a village which is the native place of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen second-in-command Amir Khan on Saturday”.

“We unfurled the BJP flag in the village and thousands of people attended the rally,” he said.

“The entire route from Srinagar to Anantnag was decorated with BJP flags. I talked to the people at the grass-roots level during my visit to nook and corner of the valley and they want development and better future for their children,” he said, adding that it is only BJP

which can fulfil their aspirations.

Hussain said the BJP is getting support from everyone across the Union Territory.

“The people in Jammu have always been with the party and BJP is living in their hearts. Our aim is to make J-K the tourism hub of the world,” the BJP leader said, adding the BJP government would take the UT forward and ensure enough employment opportunities to the local youth.

Referring to the battery of Union ministers flocking to Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for the DDC elections which are being held for the first time in J&K, Hussain said his party has taken this election seriously.

“Our rivals have raised objections as to why BJP leaders, including Union ministers are coming to J-K to campaign for DDC polls. I want to tell them that we are all workers of the BJP, whatever the position in the government or in the party. We are workers and are on a campaign trail to make lotus bloom everywhere,” he said.

He asked why leaders of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are not moving around.

“They are not interested (in campaigning) and just indulge in making allegations. They should stop misleading the public,” Shahnawaz said.

He said the BJP aims to implement the three-tier Panchayati Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir.

This election of DDC, we are seeking votes for development, dynastic free and corruption free J&K. We are focused on this,” he added. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print