Man impersonating NIA inspector arrested in Jammu: Police

Jammu: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district who was impersonating as Inspector of NIA in Jammu district.
The accused has been identified as Mainder Pal Singh son of Bopinder Singh a resident of Vill Chattogram in Pulwama’s Tral.
Singh while impersonating as a NIA inspector, convinced one Pritam Lal son of Sondhoku Ram, a resident of Amb Gharota in Jammu’s Bhalwal to purchase a Mahindra Scorpio for him even as he also hired his Toyota Innova SUV, police said in a statement.
As per the statement, Singh also promised Lal that he would get Rs 60,000 a month for each vehicle, but dilly dallied on the payment instead.
This led to Lal lodging a complaint at Police Station Trikuta Nagar where SHO, Deepak Pathania arrested Singh, who has also been booked under relevant sections of law.
Further investigation into the incident is going on, police said. (GNS)