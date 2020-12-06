12 more die of Covid in J&K

Srinagar: Twelve more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,742 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six deaths were reported in Kashmir and six in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, and three from Bandipora, two from Jammu and three from Kathua and one from Samba.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,12,757 with 501 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Of the 1,742 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,125 have been in Kashmir division and 617 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 426 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (103), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(85) Anantnag (80) Kulgam (51), Bandipora (55), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (39).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 314 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (57), Kathua (42), Samba (33), Udhampur (51), Poonch (22), Ramban (20), Kishtwar (19) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 234 were reported from Kashmir and 267 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 92, Baramulla 12, Budgam 40, Ganderbal 11, Bandipora 13, Anantnag 12, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 18, 10 in Shopian and Kulgam reported 4 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 147, followed by Udhampur 34, Poonch 2, Samba 10, Doda 16, Ramban 12, Kathua 10, Rajouri 6 and Kishtwar 18.

Officials said that 469 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 226 from Kashmir and 243 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 106,006 which include 63,277 from Kashmir and 42,729 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,009 active cases, of which 2,626 are from Kashmir and 2,383 are from Jammu.

