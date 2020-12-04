50 percent turnout in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The third phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded a turnout of 50.53 percent, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
While Kashmir division recorded 31.61 percent turnout, 68.88 percent electors cast their ballots in Jammu division, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 3,72,643 votes comprising those by 1,99,544 men and 1,73,099 women were polled as per the data.
Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded the highest turnout of 64.45 percent in valley.
Overall, Reasi district of Jammu division recorded the highest turnout of 75.20 percent.
A total of 33 constituencies comprising 16 in valley and 17 in Jammu are going to polls in the third phase of DDC election today.
