India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 94.62 lakh; Nov saw over 30 pc decline in cases

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh with November registering over 30 per cent decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to October, while total recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,809 with 31,118 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621after 482 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed

New infections due to COVID-19 started to decline steadily since the first week of October

A total 12,78,727 cases were reported in November, a decrease from October’s 18,71,498, accounting for about 13.51 per cent of the total instances of the viral infection reported in the country so far

The past month also saw 15,510 lives lost due to the disease, which is just around 11.27 per cent of the total 1,37,621 deaths recorded so far

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to93.94 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 21th consecutive day

There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country which comprise4.60per cent of the total caseload, the data stated

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

—PTI

