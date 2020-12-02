Covid death toll crosses 1700 mark in J&K

Srinagar: Eight more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,702 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar, one from Anantnag district and two each from Jammu and Kathua and one from Udhampur.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,10,678 with 454 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Of the 1,702 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,107 have been in Kashmir division and 595 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 418 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (101), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(83) Anantnag (79) Kulgam (51), Bandipora (51), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (38).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 302 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (56), Kathua (39), Samba (32), Udhampur (50), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (18) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 237 were reported from Kashmir and 217 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 118, Baramulla 18, Budgam 45, Ganderbal 6, Bandipora 13, Anantnag 10, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 10, Five in Shopian and Kulgam reported 3 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 95, followed by Udhampur 25, Poonch 3, Samba 7, Doda 13, Ramban 9, Kathua 20, Rajouri 25 and Kishtwar 6.

Officials said that 503 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 273 from Kashmir and 230 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 104,068 which include 62,372 from Kashmir and 41,696 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,908 active cases, of which 2,593 are from Kashmir and 2,315 are from Jammu.

