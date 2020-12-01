KU-TAS to launch upskilling programme for J&K students

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Tuesday chaired a meeting to chalk out modalities for a collaborative upskilling initiative aimed to impart training to J&K students to help increase their employability in the ever-changing job market.

The career counselling initiative will be taken up in association with Tata Advanced Systems (TAS) Hyderabad to enable upskilling of youth using psychometric tools, even as some additional courses are proposed to be launched for candidates to enhance their employability.

The meeting decided that idreamCareer, one of the country’s largest career counseling ventures, will impart a two-fold training under the initiative: One-on-One and Group Counselling.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Akbar Masood; Director Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) Prof Mohammad Shafi; Mr Masood Hussainy, Vice-President TAS Hyderabad and Mr Kapil Mahajan, from TAS, attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Prof Talat said the future job market would demand a new set of skills and the proposed upskilling initiative would help J&K youth to effectively prepare for the future job market.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the TAS to effect placement of students of the University of Kashmir, in New Delhi and elsewhere, alongside undertaking the upskilling initiative.

The TAS team asserted that their prime focus would be on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics following an overview of the infrastructure and facilities available at the Department of Computer Sciences and other engineering labs at the university.

The automotive industry requirements have to be kept in mind while framing the curriculum so that the related engineering programme offered by the university becomes an attraction while the students qualifying such a programme become relevant to the industry, the TAS officials said.

Earlier, Director CCPC Prof Shafi briefed the members about various career-counselling and placement activities underway at the Centre. He stressed on the need for placement of KU students, especially by big corporate entities like the TAS.

