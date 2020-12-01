DDC polls: Groom turns up at polling station with baratis to cast vote in Kathua

Srinagar: Sahil Bhadwal of Mandi area of Kathua district in Jammu division had his priorities set even on his wedding day.
Before proceeding with his baraat on Tuesday, Sahil turned up at the local polling station of block Mandi as his wedding day coincided with the second phase of maiden DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir for which he had registered himself to vote.
State Election Commissoner J&K, K K Sharma tweeted about Sahil casting his vote on his wedding day.
“#DDCElections2020…A Groom namely Sahil Bhadwal cast his vote at Kohag A1 Polling Station of Block Mandli before proceeding with his Baraat in Kathua today, ” Sharma wrote.
Sharma also uploaded Sahil’s picture wherein he is seen wearing the groom’s sherwani and turban along with a couple of baratis or so.
While holding a sword in one hand, he has a paper slip most probably the voter slip in the other.
Srinagar: Sahil Bhadwal of Mandi area of Kathua district in Jammu division had his priorities set even on his wedding day.