6.61 percent turnout in 2nd phase of DDC election till 9 am: SEC

Srinagar: The second phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has recorded 6.61 turnout till 9 am this morning.
While Kashmir valley recorded a relatively low turnout of 3.23 percent, 10.36 percent electors cast their ballots till 9 am in Jammu division, official data shared by Election Commissioner, K K Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 43 constituencies comprising 25 in valley and 18 in Jammu are going to polls in the second phase of DDC election.

