Pak ‘fighter jet’ hovers over LoC in Poonch; alert sounded

Jammu: Forces on Monday noticed a movement of a suspected Pakistani jet along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said prompting them to sound an alert in the area.

They said that a chain of smoke was noticed in Poonch sector and “which seemed to of a Pakistani jet”.

“The smoke chain suggested a movement of a Pakistani fighter jet,” an official said, adding that efforts are on to find out what kind of jet it exactly was. An alert was sounded soon after the movement of the jet was noticed in entire Poonch area.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print