BOSE retires first employee under new law

The Jammu and Kashmir government has prematurely retired an orderly making him the first employee to be retired under the new law introduced a month ago.
In October, the government amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age in the public interest.
Under the new law, the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has prematurely retired an orderly named Fayaz Ahmad Siraj after completing 27 years of service on October 14, 2020.
As per an order issued by Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, Siraj shall retire on forenoon of December 1.
He has been sanctioned 3 months pay in lieu of 3 months prior notice as mandated under the new amendment.
