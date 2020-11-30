Ailing CRPF man dies ‘mysteriously’ in Kulgam

Kulgam: An ailing Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who died under mysterious conditions in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

Officials said that a CRPF trooper, identified as Shabad Kumar from F—Company of 93 Battalion, deployed in D.K Marg Higher Secondary School, died under mysterious conditions on duty at around 12:30 am last night.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Junaid Khan said that the CRPF trooper died due to some health aliments.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) DH Pora Dr Shugufta Salam said the CRPF trooper was declared brought dead on arrival. “The exact cause of death will be known after post mortem is done,”she said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print