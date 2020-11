Bijbehara: A three-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Sirhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday evening.

Official sources said that the minor boy died on the spot when he was hit by unknown vehicle at Sirhama village.

The deceased boy has been identified as Mehran Nisar Rather, son of Nisar Ahmad Rather from Sirhama, Bijbehara.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, official said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print