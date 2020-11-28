SKIMS conducts first Allogeneic stem cell, Bone Marrow Transplant

Srinagar : The Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS Soura has for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir performed a matched sibling allogeneic stem Cell,Bone Marrow Transplant for a patient suffering from severe Aplastic Anemia. This procedure is highly advanced treatment and is done at only two other Government Hospitals in whole of Northern India (AIIMS, New-Delhi & PGIMER, Chandigarh).

Dr Javid Rasool, Prof. & HOD Clinical Haematology said that “prior to this, our patients had to go outside J&K for the procedure of transplant which would cost them Rs. 20 Lacs to Rs. 50 Lacs depending on the centre. The success of Stem Cell /Bone Marrow Transplant at our Institute will provide new hope to the poor patients of Blood Cancer and other hematological disorders”.

A sixteen year old boy from Ladakh (12th class student) came to the Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS and was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. As his marrow stem cells were affected, the only curative treatment option for him was Stem Cell Transplantation. Fortunately, his sister’s bone marrow stem cells were found to be matching. So, a patient was taken for Allogeneic matched sibling transplant. Presently, the patient is doing well and has been discharged in stable condition. This will open doors for the poor patients with Blood Cancer and other hematological disorders including immunodeficiency disorders, he added.

The Director SKIMS & EOSG Dr. A.G Ahangar complimented the whole Department of Clinical Haematology including faculty members: Dr. Sajad Geelani Addl. Prof, Dr. Reashma Roshan Asstt Prof, Dr. Afaq Ahmad Khan Asstt Prof. and Senior Residents (both Clinical & Lab. side), Resident staff as well as Paramedical Staff of Ward 5P, technical staff (lab. side) and office staff of the Clinical Haematology Department.

The Department of Clinical Haematology appreciated the Department of Blood Transfusion & Immunohaematology for their support.

