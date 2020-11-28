Four wheeler crushes 40-yr-old man to death in Sopore, driver arrested

Sopore: A 40-year-old man was crushed to death by a speedy vehicle in Amargrah area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

The driver of the vehicle who managed to escape from the spot was arrested within two hours after the mishap as per officials.

They said a four-wheeler private vehicle hit an old man, resulting in his on spot death in Amargarh area.

The driver, however, managed to escape from the spot today, officials said, adding that he was arrested within two hours after the mishap took place.

A police officer identifed the deceased as Nizam-ud-din Krankroo, son of Ghulam Qadir Krankoo of Umerabad Amargrah, saying that he was hit by a speedy vehicle following which he was immediately taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sopore where he was declared brought dead.

In this regard, a case been has been registered while the driver has been arrested and the vehicle was also seized, officials said, adding that further investigation was taken up.(KNO)

