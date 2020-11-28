Eight deaths, 565 fresh cases

Srinagar: Eight more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Friday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,676 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Budgam and Anantnag district and two each from Jammu, Doda and one from Udhampur.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,08,871 with 565 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

Of the 1,676 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,097 have been in Kashmir division and 579 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 416 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (161), Budgam (100), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(82) Anantnag (78) Kulgam (50), Bandipora (50), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 296 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (55), Kathua (36), Samba (31), Udhampur (47), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 238 were reported from Kashmir and 327 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 88, Baramulla 35, Budgam 23, Ganderbal 14, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 29, 6 in Shopian we’re as Kulgam report 5 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 142, followed by Udhampur 49, Poonch 1, Samba 15, Doda 36, Ramban 13, Kathua 17, Rajouri 19 and Kishtwar 28.

Officials said that 596 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 396 from Kashmir and 200 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 101,959 which include 61,042 from Kashmir and 40,917 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,236 active cases, of which 3,084 are from Kashmir and 2,152 are from Jammu.

