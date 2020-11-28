DGP holds top security meet

Jammu: The overall security situation and security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) were discussed and reviewed in a high-level meeting presided over by the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh at Police Control Kashmir on Friday.

The DGP on the occasion said that the focus should be to ensure security arrangements and implementation of devised comprehensive security plan for the elections.

Singh stressed on the need to pool the resources so that the task at hand is accomplished successfully. Security arrangements for a safe environment to conduct polling and ensuring maximum convenience to the voters were also discussed at the meeting.

“Pakistan and its sponsored agent are continuously attempting to disturb peace in the region and stressed on the need of heightened vigilance and ensuring safety of protected persons and the security of important establishments and installations. The DGP emphasized collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border,” he said.

The DGP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the security personnel particularly to the newly inducted forces, transportation and airlifting of force to be deployed in far-flung areas. The DGP also reviewed arrangements for the polling staff. The DGP assured the meeting that Police Headquarter would provide all facilities as and whenever required.

After obtaining assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, the DGP emphasized the importance of maintaining a close watch on the ground situation and the elements inimical to peace. He also appreciated the coordination and synergy between the security forces.

The officers apprised the DGP about the overall security situation and security arrangement for District Development Council (DDC) and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in their areas of responsibility.

The meeting was attended by ADGP, CID, Shri R.R Swain, IG BSF, Hqrs, Kashmir, Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Ops, Srinagar Deepak Ratan, IG CRPF Srinagar, Charu Sinha, Brig. 15 Corps, Shri P.K Mishra, DIG, CKR, Amit Kumar, , DIG SSB, Spl ops Kashmir, Ranjeet Singh, SSP APCR, Kashmir, Sheikh Junaid and other officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print