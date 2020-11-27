SKIMS cancels leave of faculty, staff

Srinagar: SKIMS on Thursday announced that it has cancelled winter vacations to faculty members and its Medical College Bemina and staff members in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the staffers who leaves are sanctioned on medical grounds and maternity are exempted.
“As such it is impressed upon all the faculty and staff members to remain available at their places of posting in their respective departments,” said an official handout.
