Army officer killed along LoC in Poonch

Poonch: A junior commissioner officer (JCO) of army was killed and a civilian injured in firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan army along Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.
They said at about 1330 hours, Pakistan army initiated “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by firing small arms and mortar shells along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in the Poonch. The Indian army retaliated “befittingly”, they said.
They said Subedar Swathantra Singh of 16 Garhwal was critically injured in Kirni Qasba sector. The 48-year-old was shifted to army hospital but succumbed to the injuries, they said.
Army’s Jammu based spokesman Lt Col Devinder Anand confirmed the killing of the officer in the “ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army.” “Befitting reply is being given to the violation,” he added.
Meanwhile, one civilian Mohammad Rashid son of Najab Din was injured and was hospitalised, said SHO Poonch S D Singh. (GNS)
Poonch: A junior commissioner officer (JCO) of army was killed and a civilian injured in firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan army along Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.