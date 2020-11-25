PDP condemns Waheed Parra’s arrest ahead of DDC polls, terms it ‘meddling into electoral process’

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party on Wednesday condemned the arrest of its youth President, Waheed ur Rehman Parra by the NIA ahead of the maiden DDC election in J&K.

Parra was to contest the election from his home constituency Pulwama, but was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday in a militancy case that saw the arrest of suspended DSP Devender Singh, who had been booked for ferrying militants.

A statement by the PDP said that while the DDC election was supposed to give an opportunity to a new youth leadership in J&K, government of India has arrested Parra “through its ruthless brigade”.

Parra, it said, was arrested ” immediately after filing the nomination for the polls- a clear attempt by a central agency meddling into the electoral process and influencing it in favor of the cronies of New Delhi.

The party has condemned Parra’s arrest calling it New Delhi’s “latest ruthless action against its youth leader who was a beacon of change in the society and always upheld the values and principles of nonviolence and democratic engagement”.

It further alleged that Parra’s arrest “signals the level of depravity to which the BJP and RSS can go in targeting and damaging its political opponents”.

“These actions of New Delhi will not deter the PDP. Our actions and our voices will become louder, ” it added.

As per the statement, the BJP “is constantly favouring and protecting its own candidates for the upcoming elections. A very important member of our party is being targeted for not only voicing his stand against the ills of the administration but also having the sheer courage to contest in elections after repeated harassment at the hands of the state”.

It said that the PAGD candidates were being “stopped from campaigning and now we see that the leaders who have filed their nominations are being targeted for trying to democratically steer the needs of their people forward”.

