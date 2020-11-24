Mughal road closed after fresh snow

Shopian: Historical Mughal Road connecting Kashmir through Shopian with Jammu region via Poonch has been again closed for traffic and public movement in wake of heavy snowfall in Pir Panjal mountain range on Monday.

Earlier this month the road was closed twice by the authorities as light snowfall occurred in the region. However, traffic movement was restored later. On Sunday night, Pir Ki Gali area witnessed one and-a-half feet snow which led to the closure of the road.

An official from Mechanical Division Anantnag told Kashmir Reader that around 1.5 feet of snow was reported in Dhobijan, some 15 kilometers away from Hirpora, till 5 pm on Monday.

Assistant executive engineer Mechanical Department Anantnag Fayaz Ahmad said that re-opening of road depends on accumulation of snow. “It is closed as of now. Once the weather will be pleasant. We will do assessment of the depth of snow and apprehension of avalanches,” he said.

Ahmad added that the decision for the snow clearance will be taken only after the expert assessment in the region.

This road remains closed for about five months every year due to accumulation of heavy snowfall in the region. Despite central government’s promises for construction of tunnel for the avalanche prone region, the work was never executed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print