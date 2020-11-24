JKSSB cautions against ‘unscrupulous elements’ deceiving ‘gullible candidates’ in recruitments

JAMMU: Taking cognizance of some “unscrupulous elements who are using deceitful methods to mislead the gullible candidates regarding recruitments”, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cautioned the candidates/aspirants against such “crooked people”.

In a handout, the board has taken serious notice of this process of exploiting the innocent youth saying that these vested interest are trying to dupe gullible candidates by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations. It has advised the candidates not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements.

The Board said that there is a transparent and institutionalized mechanism in place in J&K Services Selection Board for making recruitments, purely on the basis of merit, and information/notices regarding the same are being uploaded on the official website from time-to-time.

The candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to Board on 0191-2473448 or through email on ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com, it added.

The JKSSB said it will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is forwarded enabling us to take appropriate legal action. The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential. The candidates can also send information about the unscrupulous elements through WhatsApp to Members SSB including Mohammad Shafiq Chak at 9419186538, Pritam Lal Atri at 9419255423, Ashiq Hussain Lily at 8491888748 and Harvinder Kour at 9419106500 besides Secretary SSB, Sachin Jamwal at 7889939638.

