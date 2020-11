Poonch: An alert has been sounded along Line of Control in Poonch district after a flying object was spotted in the mountainous district’s Mendhar sector on Sunday morning.

Official sources said that the object was probably a drone and army has even reported hitting it with a shell.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri said that Army and police’s special operation group Mendhar have launched searches in the area. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print