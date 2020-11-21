Politicians floated Gupkar Alliance to save themselves: Naqvi

BALHAMA: Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday launched a scathing attack against Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration(PAGD) terming it as ‘unholy’.

He was speaking to a gathering of party workers here at Balhama in Srinagar outskirts.

“The alliance which has been floated recently is not for elections. It has been formed by these politicians to save themselves because they know they have committed many wrongs,” he said while accusing politicians involved in setting up PAGD as “Godfathers of wrongdoing”.

“These corrupt politicians know the place where they have to go once they are held accountable,” said Naqvi who is campaigning in the Valley for District Development Council polls.

He said that the politicians who plundered Jammu and Kashmir will be held accountable.

“There will not be a soft corner for corrupt politicians in the reign of Modi. Modi Sarkaar Main loot ko chut nahi ho sakti,” he said.

The union minister appreciated locals of Jammu and Kashmir for showing great passion towards the coming DDC elections.

“The participation of people in this democratic process is a guarantee for peace, prosperity and development,” he said, adding that the public participation has unsettled people who were doing dynasty politics.

“Public participation has dismantled the plans of the people of Khandani Garoor aur Khandani Suroor”

He said that for the last 70 years huge amounts of funds have been given to Jammu and Kashmir for development but they were looted by politicians.

He said that the people will have to be accountable.

Naqvi also said that the motive of conducting DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir is that every citizen will take part in the political process so that they would have run the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti did in the past.

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leaders Vibodh Gupta, Munish Sharma, Sofi Yousuf, Darakshan Andrabi and DDC candidate Er Aijaz Hussain for Khanmoh-B were present on the occasion.

