Kashmir loses one of its finest journalists, Mudasir Ali

37-yr-old had massive heart attack at home; condolences and grief pour in from all quarters at sudden, shocking demise

SRINAGAR: It was a day of shock and grief in Kashmir as distinguished journalist Mudasir Ali passed away on Friday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 37.

Mudasir complained of mild chest pain and breathlessness at about 2am at his residential home in Chrar-e-Sharif in Budgam district. He was taken to a nearby government medical facility, where he took his last breath, said his brother who is also a journalist, Jehangir Ali.

“My brother Mudasir Ali has left this material world,” Jehangir wrote on Facebook.

Mudasir, a trained journalist from Kashmir University’s MERC department, started his career more than a decade ago. He reported on politics, human rights, economy, power sector, among other beats. He was editing stories at Greater Kashmir and would contribute stories from Kashmir to national and international publications.

His professionalism, demeanour, and professional integrity were widely acknowledged by his editors, colleagues and those he had interviewed in his career.

His death shocked the media fraternity with social media splashed with condolences and sympathies.

Senior photo journalist and his friend Javed Dar while sharing his photos on Facebook said his death had left friends “devastated”.

“You left your friends devastated. You will be missed always dear Mudasir,” Dar wrote.

His former batchmate at MERC and prominent journalist Showkat Nanda wrote, “You’ve left us devastated, Mudasir. Don’t know how to react to your passing. There’s a feeling of complete disbelief. Life will never be the same again.

“When we sat for the entrance exam to join MERC in 2005, Mudasir topped the list. He left us behind in all the subsequent semester exams. Never knew he would be ahead of us in leaving this world too.

“The only relief is that you are certainly in a better world, my brother. May Allah bless your soul and keep you in His company.”

Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of The Wire, termed Mudasir as an outstanding journalist who reported for thewire.in from J&K since 2016. “Diligent, resourceful and meticulous in his work, his death last night of a heart attack is a huge loss,” Varadarajan tweeted.

Kashmir Press Club expressed shock at the sudden demise of Mudasir. The management of the club in a statement said that his death had left a void that would be difficult to fill.

“At this hour of grief, the Kashmir Press Club management and the journalist fraternity of Kashmir expresses its sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family especially with the younger brother of Mudasir Ali journalist Jahangir Ali,” the press club said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdulla described Mudasir as a tenacious reporter, whose questions he had dodged at numerous press conferences.

“He was polite but never easy to fob off. He will be sorely missed. Godspeed Mudassir,” tweeted Omar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of Mudasir Ali and in his message said that he was deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of young journalist Mudasir Ali. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

Joint Directorate of Information, Kashmir Division, expressed grief and sorrow at the sudden demise of Mudasir. It said that a condolence meeting was convened at the directorate under the Chairmanship of Joint Director, Information Kashmir, Haris Ahmad Handoo, wherein deep grief and sorrow was expressed over the demise.

The Joint Director in his address said that Mudasir’s death was a great loss to the media fraternity as the deceased besides being a noble soul was an efficient journalist. He also offered sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) also offered its condolences over Mudasir Ali’s demise. President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik, said, “Mudasir Ali was a senior journalist who upheld the ethics of journalism was presently working with English daily, Greater Kashmir,died of cardiac arrest which has left everyone of us in shock”.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. “Saddened to know of Mudasir Ali’s sudden demise. Have known him for years & he was a great person. Still find it hard to believe. May Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss,” she tweeted.

Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Mudasir Ali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary also expressed his sorrow. He said that the untimely death of Ali, a promising journalist, had deeply saddened him and the entire district administration. “The Srinagar administration offers its sincere prayers for peace to the departed soul and its deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” Choudhary said.

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) expressed its condolences. The Apni Party also condoled the demise, as did the Kashmir Economic Alliance and the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation.

Former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather expressed shock at the sudden demise of Mudasir.

“I am deeply shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Muddasir Ali. Muddasir was close to my heart. He was a wonderful human being in addition to being a most honest, competent and dynamic journalist. Alas, a young promising life has been cut short. I fall short of words in expressing my condolences to the bereaved family. May Allah grant him maghfirat and a place in Jannat ul firdous! Aameen!,” he said in a statement.

