4 more Covid fatalities in J&K

Srinagar: Four more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,622 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, two deaths were reported from Kashmir and two from Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Kupwara, Anantnag and two from Jammu district.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,05,376 with 661 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

Of the 1,618 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,072 have been in Kashmir division and 550 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 402 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (159), Budgam (98), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(80) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (49), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 287 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (52), Kathua (35), Samba (26), Udhampur (36), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 408 were reported from Kashmir and 253 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 169, Baramulla 63, Budgam 53, Ganderbal 28, Bandipora 21, Anantnag 16, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 27, 3 in Shopian and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 98, followed by Udhampur 50, Poonch 3, Samba 12, Doda 17, Ramban 10, Kathua 8, Rajouri 10 and Kishtwar 36.

Officials said that 539 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 331 from Kashmir and 208 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 98,076 which include 58,589 from Kashmir and 39,487 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,678 active cases, of which 3,913 are from Kashmir and 1,765 from Jammu division.

