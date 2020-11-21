2 JeM associates arrested in Pulwama: Police

AWANTIPORA: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit from Tral and Pampore areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

It said the duo are involved in providing shelter, support, logistics as well as in transporting of arms and ammunition of militants in the area.

The duo has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan resident of Wagad Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh resident of Chatlam Pampore, police officials said in a statement.

It further said that incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested persons.

A case stands registered against the said arrested persons in Police Station Tral and Police Station Pampore respectively under relevant sections of the law, police said.

