November 21 paper of class 8 annual exam rescheduled

Srinagar: State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) J&K on Friday postponed the Kashmiri/Punjabi paper of class 8 annual exam following parents’ demand.
As per a communique issued by Joint Director SCERT Kashmir Division, the paper which was earlier scheduled on November 21 at 2 pm shall now be held on November 22 at 11 am sharp at the respective schools as notified already.
