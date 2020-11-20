MERC recalls moments with journalist Mudasir Ali, mourns his demise

Srinagar: Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir Friday mourned the sad demise of its alumnus Mudasir Ali, a pass out of Batch 2006.
Mudasir passed away Friday morning after suffering a a cardiac arrest.
A statement issued by the department remembered
Mudasir as a sober, soft-spoken and briliant student of MERC who earned accolades for his adherence to professional ethics and devotion towards the work.
Mudasir carved a niche for himself in the field of journalism by the dint of his hardwork and honesty, it said.
In a virtual condolence meeting held today, the faculty members expressed deep sorrow on the sudden demise of the former student.
Recalling his moments with Mudasir, senior faculty MERC, Nasir Mirza said Mudasir was ideal as a student and exemplary as a professional journalist.
Speaking on the occasion , Dr Aaliya Ahmad,HoD MERC said that Mudasir’s sudden departure is a big and an irreparable loss.
The participants prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.
Dr Syeda Afshana , Associate Professor, co-ordinated the virtual condolence meeting.