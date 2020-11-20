Dullo reviews winter preparation for COVID-19 containment

Stresses on focused sampling, contact tracing

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today chaired a high level meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 containment measures in the JK for the winter season.

During the meeting through video conferencing, the Financial Commissioner emphasized upon the Chief Medical Officers for effective focused sampling and contact tracing in all the districts so that the chain of transmission is contained. He asked Director SKIMS and the Principals of Govt. Medical Colleges to run RT-PCR testing facilities on full capacity. He also instructed the Principals of designated New Government Medical Colleges to gear up their RT-PCR testing capacity and test the samples from their catchment areas. He also laid stress on updation of results on ICMR portal on real time basis.

The Financial Commissioner informed the officers that the government is committed to ensure best possible COVID management and asked them to take necessary containment measures wherever necessary, besides stressing on facilitating proper heating arrangements and other logistical support during the winter season.

Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K presented the updated status of COVID containment measures in the JK and briefed about the latest trends of COVID testing, contact tracing and status of updates on ICMR portal.

The meeting was also attended by Dr A.G. Ahangar, Director SKIMS Soura; Principals of Govt. Medical Colleges , Director Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers of all the districts, State Surveillance Officers of IDSP & WHO.

