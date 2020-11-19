DDC Pollitics: Seat cleared for J&K Congress chief’s son by expelling old-timer

Srinagar: After ousting a die-hard Congress worker and incumbent BDC chairman from the party, the JK Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has paved the way for the JKPCC chief’s son to contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections from Verinag area of Anantnag district on a Congress ticket.

Following his expulsion from the party, Peer Shahbaz, the incumbent BDC chairman from Nowgam Block of Verinag, has decided to contest the DDC polls independently, and has filed his nominations papers for the elections.

Shahbaz, a Congress worker for 20 years, was suddenly expelled from the party on charges of “anti-party” activities a few days ago.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir’ son is likely to contest the DDC election from Nowgam Block of Verinag.

“The son of the JKPCC Chief will be getting the mandate from the party shortly. Within a span of one or two days he will be filing his nomination papers,” the sources said.

Mir’s son Naseer Ahmad Mir, who was the Vice-President of the J&K Youth Congress two years ago, in 2018, has remained in certain positions of the party at the local level. He will be embarking on the journey of electoral politics for the first time, with the advantage of contesting from a constituency where the Congress party has a strong foothold.

Sources added that Naseer has already started campaigning for the polls. He has been holding meetings and interactions with party workers and local voters regularly.

Unlike the previous panchayat polls, the upcoming DDC elections have pushed regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to take part in the elections.

After much hype and confusion over allying with the PAGD, the Congress party has finally put the confusions to rest by disassociating themselves from the fold of PAGD.

Peer Shahbaz told Kashmir Reader, “After facing embarrassment from the party, I have decided to contest the elections as an independent. I’d been a supporter and worker of Congress party for the past two decades, but the way they expelled me from the party was disappointing and heartbreaking.”

He added that the Congress had falsely accused him of baseless things and had also deprived him of the party’s basic membership, to pave the way for others.

“I’ve been accused of indulging in anti- party activities and running propaganda against the party, but this never has nor ever will happen in my entire life. The workers and locals here are testimony to the fact that I’ve been putting in my sweat and energy for the party day in and day out,” Shahbaz said.

Kashmir Reader talked to Naseer Ahmad Mir, who said that the decision to expel any member from the party is taken by the higher-ups, without any bias and only on the basis of strong evidence.

“The party has found him to be involved in certain anti-party activities in the past months, and accordingly the party has taken its decision. I’m no one to say anything in this matter, as it solely lies with the higher-ups of the party to decide about such issues. I’m just a simple worker of the party, since 2002,” Naseer said.

About contesting the upcoming DDC polls, he said that the Congress party is yet to issue a mandate in his favour, but the announcement of candidates will likely come on Wednesday night. “Accordingly, further course of action will be decided,” he said.

“Yes, we’ve been meeting workers and people, but this is my daily routine to remain in touch with the workers. The elections are coming and as a worker of the party, I carry an important responsibility,” he added.

