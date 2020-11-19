Covid continues to take daily toll: 5 die in Kashmir, 4 in Jammu

Srinagar: Nine more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,613 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five deaths were reported from Kashmir and four from Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar district, one each from Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama and two each from Jammu and Doda districts.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,04,115 with 574 fresh cases reported on Wednesday evening.

Of the 1,613 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,068 have been in Kashmir division and 545 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 401 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (159), Budgam (98), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(78) Anantnag (76) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (49), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 285 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (52), Kathua (34), Samba (26), Udhampur (36), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 333 were reported from Kashmir and 241 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 136, Baramulla 50, Budgam 46, Ganderbal 28, Bandipora 17, Anantnag 12, Pulwama 17, Kupwara 24, 2 in Shopian and Kulgam 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 96, followed by Udhampur 50, Poonch 6, Samba 9, Doda 25, Ramban 10, Kathua 16, Rajouri 7 and Kishtwar 20.

Officials said that 580 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 346 from Kashmir and 234 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 96,972 which include 57,878 from Kashmir and 39,094 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,570 active cases, of which 3,907 are from Kashmir and 1,663 from Jammu division.

