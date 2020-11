Srinagar: A CRPF trooper ended his life by shooting self dead with his service rifle in Wadura area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Wednesday morning.

A police official confirming the incident identified the deceased as Head Constable Rajan Kumar of 92 Batallion hailing from Odisha.

The cause of him taking such an extreme step was not immediately known, the official said adding that investigation has been launched into the incident. (GNS)

