Covid deaths top 1600 in J&K

Srinagar: Seven more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Tuesday taking the total number of deaths to 1,604 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four deaths were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu. The deceased persons include one each from Ganderbal , Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the number of infected persons detected has reached 1,03,581 with 572 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Of the 1,604 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,063 have been in Kashmir division and 541 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 399 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (158), Budgam (97), Pulwama (85), Kupwara(78) Anantnag (76) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (49), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 283 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (50), Kathua (34), Samba (26), Udhampur (36), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 381 were reported from Kashmir and 191 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 147, Baramulla 35, Budgam 25, Ganderbal 30, Bandipora 10, Anantnag 6, Pulwama 17, Kupwara 106, 1 in Shopian and Kulgam 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 95, followed by Udhampur 28, Poonch 3, Samba 10, Doda 15, Ramban 1, Kathua 12, Rajouri 6 and Kishtwar 13.

Officials said that 568 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 352 from Kashmir and 216 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 96,392 which include 57,532 from Kashmir and 38,860 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,585 active cases, of which 3,925 are from Kashmir and 1,660 from Jammu division.

