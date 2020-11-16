Militants may try to disrupt DDC polls, need to be more vigilant: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: There is a possibility of militants trying to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir as continuous attempts are being made by elements across the border to create trouble in the Union Territory, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said here on Monday.

The first phase of the polls will take place on November 28.

“There is a need to be more vigilant and cautious in view of the possibility of terrorists attempting to disrupt the democratic process in J-K. Continuous attempts are being made by elements across the border to create trouble here,” Singh said.

He was addressing a meeting to review security plans and preparedness in central Kashmir for the upcoming DDC elections and by-elections for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to the J-K Lt Governor, was present in the meeting.

The DGP directed the officers to devise the security plans and depute personnel as per the requirement and emphasised the need for making effective use of drones to monitor the situation in and around polling stations.

Complimenting the J-K Police personnel, security forces and intelligence agencies for achieving the highest degree of synergy and coordination in handling the internal security situation in J-K, Singh said the forces need to continue the coordinated efforts to accomplish this important task efficiently and peacefully.

The DGP also stressed on having efficient arrangements for the mobility and accommodation of the forces deployed for elections and asked the officers to keep a vigil on the ground situation and ensure that people would exercise their franchise freely.

He said the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly for better results and joint efforts by the stakeholders should be put in for timely action to deal with any situation.

The officers briefed the Advisor and the DGP regarding the preparedness in their respective jurisdictions.

Before the Advisor and the DGP joined the meeting, detailed discussions were held by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with IG CRPF Charu Sinha with the District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and CAPF commanders regarding ground situation and specific deployment requirements for conduct of the upcoming event.

Advisor Bhatnagar appreciated J-K Police and other forces in maintaining peace, stability and law and order in the UT and reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on the inimical elements.

Bhatnagar stressed the need to maintain real-time coordination between forces and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

