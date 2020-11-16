Grenade lobbed on police post in Kulgam, no injury reported

Kulgam: Suspected militants on Monday evening lobbed a grenade towards Police Post Frisal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. However, no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident, officials said.

The grenade was lobbed t at the police post at around 6:10 pm as per officials.

They said the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the building of the Police Post adding that the attackers taking the advantage of darkness, managed to flee from the spot.

The whole area has been cordoned off and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, officials said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print