DEO B’la reviews various measures regarding DDC, Panchayat By-Elections

BARAMULLA: District Election Officer Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of various concerned officers to discuss various measures regarding the smooth conduct of upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections in the district.
Meeting was attended by SSPs of Baramulla/Sopore, ADCs, Dy DEO, SDMs, ACD, Tehsildars, BDOs, besides various other concerned functionaries.
On the occasion, a threadbare discussion on various necessary matters pertaining to the elections was held wherein the DEO called for working in coordination and synergy besides directed for making all the requisite arrangements well in advance.
He also exhorted to ensure all basic facilities at each designated polling station for smooth conduct of election process. Dr Itoo also impressed upon the security agencies to formulate a viable security plan, so that law and order during the election is maintained. He added that every voter should be conveniently facilitated, at the designated polling booths, to cast vote in a fair and smooth manner.