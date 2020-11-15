Winter sets in, temperatures drop further below zero on day of snow, rain

Srinagar: The upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Saturday, while rains lashed the plains to bring a chill in the air across Kashmir valley, as the winter season sets in.

The snow and rainfall was forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as the local meteorological department, from November 13th to 15th.

The snowfall on Saturday led to the closure of two major roads, the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Weather officials in Srinagar said that Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Gurez in Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall of about 1-3 inches, while Drass and Zojilla Pass in Ladakh received about 3 inches of snow on Saturday.

“In Gulmarg, there has been 2 inches of snow. In Sonamarg and Gurez it is about 1-2 inches while as in Drass and Zojilla Pass about 3 inches snow was recorded on Saturday”, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director Meteorological Department J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

He added that the department was expecting more snowfall along with rains to occur in a staggered manner up to Monday. “The weather will improve on Monday evening,” he said.

The plains of Kashmir valley were lashed by rains on Saturday including Srinagar city, resulting in the lowering of minimum temperatures further below freezing point.

Weather officials said that Srinagar city recorded minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degree Celsius on Saturday, Qazigund minus 6.2 degree Celsius, and Pahalgam minus 5.2 degree Celsius.

The famous ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 5.4 degree Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.5 degree Celsius, while as Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded minus 5.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the traffic department advised people to avoid travelling on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway keeping in view the weather forecast.

The department said that the Mughal Road was closed due to snowfall and traffic will remain subject to fair weather and road conditions on Sunday. “Only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruits shall be allowed from Hirpora (Shopian) from 11 AM to 4 PM towards Poonch. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off timing,” it said.

On the Leh-Kargil Road, the department said that traffic will remain subject to fair weather conditions as snowfall had blocked the road. “Vehicular traffic shall be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, subject to fair weather conditions,” the department said.

