DGP review security ahead of polls

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired two separate meetings at PCR Kashmir and in south Kashmir’s Pulwama to review the security arrangements for District Development Council (DDC) and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

The meeting at PCR was attended by IGP Armed/IRP and all the Kashmir based commandants of armed and IRP and at Pulwama the meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel, DC Pulwama Dr Ragav Langer, SSP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, officers from police and security forces.

While addressing these meetings, Singh told the officers to frame and implement the security plans for the conduct of transparent and secure elections.

He stressed upon the field officers to plan the security arrangements keeping in view the sensitivity of the area. The DGP said that all efforts be made to provide a secure environment for the conduct of this event so that people could take part in the democratic process voluntarily and freely. He also impressed for maintaining law and order in the areas going to polls.

Singh advised the officers to maintain close coordination within the force and other agencies to ensure adequate response to any emergent situation. He said that joint area dominance drills should be conducted regularly and inputs should be shared accordingly so that timely action is taken without any delay.

The DGP stressed for maintaining a secure environment for the people to vote. He asked the officers to convene meetings with the subordinate officers to identify the hypersensitive areas and take necessary steps when and wherever required. He said that the task of conducting these elections peacefully be accomplished with fortitude. Singh directed the officers to utilize the manpower efficiently by making the deployments as per the requirements. He also stressed for making suitable accommodation for the deployments. The DGP added that the resources available and to be provided must be put to optimum use.

Singh also sought briefs about the security arrangements made for the constituencies. The DGP was briefed about the security measures being taken to ensure free and peaceful elections by the field officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print