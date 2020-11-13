2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in cross LoC firing in Gurez

Bandipora: Two soldiers were killed in cross LoC firing in Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

They said that Pakistan resorted to “unprovoked firing and heavy mortar shelling” along the LoC in Tulail and Bagtore areas in Gurez in which two army soldiers were killed on the spot while four other received injures following which they were evacuated to Hospital.

The slain soldiers have been identified as Naik Satai Bhusha and sepoy Jon Dhale Rushikesh, both residents of Maharashtra.

The injured have been identified as Naik Kale Navnath, Sepoy Khade Uddhav and Sepoy Kirte Yogesh, also residents of Maharashtra.

Earlier, five civilians including two minor girls’ sustained injuries at Bagtore sector Gurez and two of them have been shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Sources said that intense shelling is going on in Tulail and Bagtore. (KNO)

