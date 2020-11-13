108 primary schools brought under Srinagar, Jammu Municipal Corporations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 108 standalone primary schools in Srinagar and Jammu to the respective Municipal Corporations.

According to an order issued by School Education department, these schools have been transferred to the municipal bodies along with their assets, posts/staff and funds.

The order also states that staff at these schools shall be posted by School Education on deputation basis. The department will also be cadre controlling authority of staff posted in these schools.(KNO)

