Above 1 lakh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed one-lakh mark with 507 fresh cases on Wednesday evening.

The first case detected in J&K was reported in March and since then there was been steady rise in the number of infected persons.

According to officials, the total tally reached 100,351 while nine more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, five deaths were reported from Kashmir and four from Jammu division. The deceased persons included two each from Srinagar and Baramulla and one from Kupwara district and two from Jammu and one each from Doda and Udhampur.

Of the 1,558 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1034 have been in Kashmir division and 524 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 385 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (153), Budgam (95), Pulwama (84), Kupwara(76) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 273 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (49), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (33), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 336 were reported from Kashmir and 181 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 140 followed by Baramulla 40, Budgam 31, Ganderbal 44, Bandipora 8, Anantnag 14, Pulwama 11, Kupwara 32, Shopian 2, and Kulgam 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 94 at , followed by Udhampur 20, Poonch 3, Samba 3, Doda 13, Ramban 5, Kathua 12, whereas Rajouri 8 and Kishtwar reported 19 cases.

Officials said that 433 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 330 from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 93,313 which include 55,589 from Kashmir and 37,724 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,480 active cases, of which 3,879 are from Kashmir and 1,601from Jammu division.

