All security in place for upcoming elections, LG told

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections and by-elections for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, RR Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, ADGPs and IG Jammu were present in the meeting with the LG. The IG Kashmir, DIGs, SSPs and other senior police officers from Kashmir Division attended the meeting via video conferencing.

At the outset, Inspector General of Police Kashmir and district SSPs of Kashmir division briefed the Lieutenant Governor regarding security arrangements and other preparatory measures for the elections in their respective districts.

The LG stressed upon the officers to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

He emphasised on providing sufficient security to the participating candidates besides ensuring maximum participation of the people in the elections.

“People must be facilitated during these elections so that they would feel secured to cast their ballot on the particular election day,” the Lt Governor said.

He said that the liaison between the different security agencies should be cohesive and strong for effective actions on the ground.

All district SSPs informed the Lieutenant Governor that all arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polling in their respective districts with deployment of forces and other security arrangements already in place.

Appreciating the role of J&K Police, the LG said that JK Police is one of the finest professional forces of the country and has a splendid history of valour and sacrifice.

“I am confident that J&K Police is capable of dealing with emerging situation while maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements to ensure peace in the region,” he said.

— Information Department

