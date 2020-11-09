Much-needed bridge over Rambiara taking too long to be ready

Shopian: A vital bridge over the Rambiara rivulet on Trenz-Pulwama Road has been languishing since 2017 as construction was disrupted due to last year’s situation and then this year’s Covid outbreak.

Construction of this 600-meter-long bridge was approved in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 31 crore. Officials blame the uncertain political situation last year and the Covid-19 lockdown this year for the construction not finishing on time.

Locals from Trenz and adjoining villages said that two makeshift bridges were installed on the rivulet but both bridges couldn’t bear the load of heavy vehicles and broke down.

“The work on this bridge was started in 2017 but it has been carried out at snail’s pace. That is why the bridge is still incomplete,” Farooq Ahmad Dar, a local, said.

Villagers in the area said that if the bridge is constructed, cab series can start from the area to district headquarters Pulwama, where hundreds of people go for education, work or business.

“This is also a short route to the industrial estate of Lasipora Pulwama, where more than a hundred industries are based. During apple picking season, the other road to the industrial area has traffic jams because trucks go with tonnes of apple to be stored in Lasipora-based cold stores,” said Bashir Ahmad Teli, an orchardist.

Deputy Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), Masood Ahmad Wango, said that fabrication work on the bridge is going on.

“We will complete it by May 2021. Last year’s situation and this year’s lockdown resulted in delay of work,” he said, adding that the bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 31 crore.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print