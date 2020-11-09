LG pays tributes

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the forces personnel who were slain during an encounter with militants in Machil village of Kupwara district.
“The Lt Governor saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country,” said an official spokesperson.
He said the country will always remain indebted to brave hearts who have laid down their lives for providing a safe and secure environment to our people, he added.
The Lt Governor offered his deepest condolences to the families of the slain and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.
JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the forces personnel who were slain during an encounter with militants in Machil village of Kupwara district.