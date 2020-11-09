Five more die of Covid

Srinagar: Five more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. According to officials, two deaths were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu division. The deceased persons included one each from Srinagar and Kupwara district and three from Jammu.

Of the 1,533 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1015 have been in Kashmir division and 518 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 98,892 with 555 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Srinagar district with 375 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (149), Budgam (95), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(74) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 269 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 342 were reported from Kashmir and 213 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 122 followed by Baramulla 42 , Budgam 40, Ganderbal 46, Bandipora 24, Anantnag 17, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 13, Shopian 7, and Kulgam 12.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 95 at , followed by Udhampur 20, Poonch 21, Samba 13, Doda 16, Ramban 7, Kathua 15, whereas Rajouri 7 and Kishtwar reported 13 cases.

Officials said that 456 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 285 from Kashmir and 171 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 91,681 which include 54,439 from Kashmir and 37,242 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,678 active cases, of which 4,129 are from Kashmir and 1,549 from Jammu division.

